ANDREW KIBE under fire for flirty behavior on BOINA’s Cooking Show - See how he made her uncomfortable (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Controversial media personality Andrew Kibe has received backlash from netizens after his eyebrow-raising appearance on Boina’s popular cooking show.

Boina is the popular food influencer who became famous in 2023 when she started sharing videos of her daily eating habits on TikTok.

Viewers were quick to slam the former Radio presenter for openly flirting with Boina, despite being significantly older than her.

Many pointed out that his suggestive questions objectified the host, leaving her visibly uncomfortable throughout the episode that also acted as a commercial for Festive Bread.

