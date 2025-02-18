Is South Sudan’s President SALVA KIIR battling dementia? – This SHOCKING VIDEO has left tongues wagging (WATCH)







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - A viral video of South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit struggling to read a speech at a recent East African Community (EAC) summit has caused an uproar online.

The 73-year-old leader appeared confused, failing to correctly identify the Presidents of Tanzania and Uganda, raising concerns over his mental state.

As he fumbled through his speech, one of his aides stepped in to assist, while an awkward silence filled the room.

The incident has fueled debate about aging African leaders clinging to power, even when they can no longer discharge their duties effectively.

Watch the video below.

It seems Uganda's prayers might actually be answered in South Sudan. This is a tragedy. pic.twitter.com/M2sFNktqJ4 — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) February 18, 2025

