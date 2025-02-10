How a notorious highway robber posed as a stranded traveler and hijacked a lorry before being nabbed by detectives (PHOTOs)







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Police officers stationed at Archer’s Police Post have arrested a notorious lone highway robber who has been terrorizing truck drivers at the Isiolo-Garbatula Junction.

The suspect, 36-year-old Ibrahim Hassan, was arrested after a chase that ended in a crash near the police post.

Posing as a stranded traveler, the suspect flagged down a white Mitsubishi lorry registration no. KCC 723S at the Isiolo-Garbatula Junction, pretending to seek a lift to Archer’s town.

The kind-hearted driver, embodying the spirit of a good Samaritan, agreed to give Hassan a ride.

However, upon reaching Archer’s town, Hassan refused to alight as agreed, and instead brandished a knife with which he threatened the driver, forcing him to continue the journey.

Seizing a rare opportunity, the driver jumped out of the lorry and escaped unhurt, and immediately reported the incident to a standby team of police officers at the Archer’s Post. A swift pursuit was launched.

Meanwhile, in his bid to evade capture, Hassan commandeered the lorry towards Isiolo town and into an unfamiliar murram road. But as fate would have it, Hassan found himself speeding straight into Archer's post, and at his shadow, the hotly pursuing hawkshaws.

Registering a record panic mode, poor Hassan veered off the main road thereby crashing onto a tree.

He was arrested at the scene of accident, and upon search found in possession of a panga, a knife, and a screwdriver, further confirming his dangerous intentions.

Hassan is currently undergoing processing for arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST