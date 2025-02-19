Rogue police officers arrested in Githurai for their involvement in an attempted robbery with violence incident (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Police officers based at Githurai Police Post have apprehended Kelvin Chomba alongside two police officers, Fredrick Githinji Waithera and Edward Chege Mwangi, for their involvement in an attempted robbery with violence incident that unfolded along the Githurai-Soweto railway line.

On the night of February 17th, 2025, while conducting routine patrol duties, the officers stumbled upon a disturbing scene.

The three had pinned a member of the public to the ground attempting to rob him of his valuables.

Acting swiftly and decisively, the officers intervened, arresting the trio and escorting them to Githurai Police Post where they are undergoing processing to be arraigned.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations issues a stern warning to members of the public and police officers against collaborating in criminal undertakings as such activities will be met with the full force of the law.

The Kenyan DAILT POST