PHOTO of Bomet Governor HILLARY BARCHOK’s second wife emerges as she is arrested by EACC over corruption - She is a ‘Gachungwa’







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok’s second wife has been arrested by officers from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) over corruption.

She was arrested alongside her husband when EACC officers raided the Governor’s Kapkimolwo residence in Bomet East constituency.

According to EACC spokesperson, Eric Ngumbi, the operation is part of ongoing investigations into allegations of conflict of interest and theft of public funds in Bomet County in which the Governor and his second wife are suspects.

See her photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST