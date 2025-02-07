PHOTO of Bomet Governor HILLARY BARCHOK’s second wife emerges as she is arrested by EACC over corruption - She is a ‘Gachungwa’

Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok’s second wife has been arrested by officers from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) over corruption.
She was arrested alongside her husband when EACC officers
raided the Governor’s Kapkimolwo residence in Bomet East constituency.
According to EACC spokesperson, Eric Ngumbi, the operation
is part of ongoing investigations into allegations of conflict of interest and
theft of public funds in Bomet County in which the Governor and his second wife
are suspects.
