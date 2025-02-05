See the current state of Kimbimbi Hospital in Kirinyaga County as residents plan demos against incompetent Governor ANN WAIGURU (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, February
5, 2025 - Residents of Mwea in Kirinyaga County are planning a peaceful
demonstration on Friday, February 7th, at Kimbimbi Hospital to
protest the deteriorating healthcare services that have led to preventable
deaths and suffering.
Despite budget allocations, the hospital's condition remains
poor due to alleged mismanagement by the County Government.
Residents allege that area MCA Mwendia Ndambiri and Governor
Waiguru have deployed individuals to disrupt the planned protest, intimidate
participants, and discredit the movement.
There are also reports of pressure on the Officer Commanding
Station (OCS) at Wang'uru Police Station to deny approval for the
demonstration, which residents argue violates their constitutional rights under
Article 37, guaranteeing peaceful assembly and petitioning of authorities.
Below are photos showing deplorable conditions at the hospital.
