See the current state of Kimbimbi Hospital in Kirinyaga County as residents plan demos against incompetent Governor ANN WAIGURU (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 5, 2025 - Residents of Mwea in Kirinyaga County are planning a peaceful demonstration on Friday, February 7th, at Kimbimbi Hospital to protest the deteriorating healthcare services that have led to preventable deaths and suffering.

Despite budget allocations, the hospital's condition remains poor due to alleged mismanagement by the County Government.

Residents allege that area MCA Mwendia Ndambiri and Governor Waiguru have deployed individuals to disrupt the planned protest, intimidate participants, and discredit the movement.

There are also reports of pressure on the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Wang'uru Police Station to deny approval for the demonstration, which residents argue violates their constitutional rights under Article 37, guaranteeing peaceful assembly and petitioning of authorities.

Below are photos showing deplorable conditions at the hospital.

