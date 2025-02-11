This is how the Longonot Earth Station, once a critical communication facility in East Africa looks like (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - An x user has shared photos and a video showing the sorry state of the Longonot Earth Station, that was once a vital hub for communication in the entire East Africa region.

Before undersea fiber optic cables revolutionized connectivity, this high-security facility handled all inbound and outbound calls for Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania via satellite link.

However, as technology advanced, it became obsolete and was likely decommissioned in the early 2000s.

Now, this once-critical infrastructure stands desolate along the Narok-Mai Mahiu Road, facing the vast Suswa Plains.

Many Kenyans believe it should have been preserved as a museum to showcase the country’s telecommunications history rather than being left to decay.

See photos and video of the remains below.

The ruins of the once big technology pic.twitter.com/wN7jpVZMuE — Kikuyu Pipes (@DrKanyuira) February 10, 2025



