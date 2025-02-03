A beautiful LADY takes to social media to search for her husband who disappeared and cut communication after flying out for a business trip 9 years ago (VIDEO)







Monday, February 3, 2025 - A distressed woman is desperately looking for her husband after he reportedly flew out of the country for a business trip and went off the radar.

They had been married for only two years when he flew to India for business, only for him to go missing.

The mother of two has been trying to reach out to her husband in vain.

She has never seen him for 9 years, although he is alive and shares photos regularly on social media.

Watch the video that she posted online.

They have 2 kids. The lady claims Kwaku Henry comes to Ghana however whenever she tries to track him down Kwaku will Japar back to abroad. 👀 pic.twitter.com/LDlnwIIIkE — WithAlvin 🇬🇭 (@withAlvin__) February 1, 2025