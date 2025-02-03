PHOTO!! Broke KHALIF KAIRO riding on a boda boda after his Porsche was reportedly repossessed - He had 61K only in his bank account when he was arraigned







Monday, February 3, 2025 - Disgraced city car dealer Khalif Kairo is in financial turmoil as he faces endless legal tussles for defrauding multiple clients.

Word has it that his Porsche was repossessed after he defaulted a loan, prompting him to run his errands with a boda boda.

When he was arraigned in court last week over fraud, he told a Nairobi court he cannot afford to pay cash bail as he is broke.

Through his lawyer, Kairo informed Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina that he has abruptly become bankrupt and cannot raise the Sh 500,000 cash bail required for his release.



He presented a bank statement showing his account balance at only Sh 61,000, far below the court’s demand.

The court empathized and released him on a personal bond of Sh 3 million, requiring only a commitment to attend court.

Below is a photo of him riding on a boda boda after squandering his money with slay queens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST