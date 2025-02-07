Personal Assistant to Marakwet West MP flees with Ksh 6 million after issuing fake TSC letters to the locals - He is reportedly hiding in Uganda







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - The Personal Assistant to Marakwet West Member of Parliament, Timothy Kipchumba, is on the run after defrauding teachers seeking jobs at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Jason Kiptoo reportedly issued fake TSC letters to the teachers after demanding Ksh 400,000 from each teacher.

So far, 15 victims have lost their money, totaling a whooping Ksh 6 million.

Kiptoo fled after the victims found out the letters were fake and is alleged to be hiding in Uganda.

His contract has been terminated by the MP after the fraud scandal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST