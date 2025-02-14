GODFREY CHERUIYOT on the run after stealing goods worth over Ksh 2.4 million from a warehouse - His employer had entrusted him with the keys (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 14, 2025 - Detectives are pursuing a man who allegedly gained access into a warehouse and stole goods worth over Ksh 2.4 million.

The suspect identified as Godfrey Cheruiyot had been entrusted with the keys to the warehouse by his employer, only for him to betray the trust.

Below is a message that the employer wrote to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi.

Hello Cyprian. First, let me extend my sincere appreciation for the good job that you do. Keep up the good job. My name is Perry, a Legal Officer at Kolm Solutions Limited, a company that deals with the importation of computers in Kenya. I kindly would like you to expose a guy by the name of Godfrey Cheruiyot. He previously worked at Kolm Solutions as a Technician. He was employed in 2024. He was entrusted with the keys to the warehouse. Now in January 2025, Godfrey suddenly disappeared and went offline, only for us to realize that he made away with merchandise worth 2,489,000. We reported at DCI Kibera, but the case progress has been slow, thereby raising anxiety amongst my clients. I have attached his photos and OB number for your reference. Alert all Kenyans to be aware of him and report to us in case he is traced.