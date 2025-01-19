Protests rock Elburgon town as an influential youth leader is killed by unknown hitmen - The residents removed the body from the morgue and marched in the streets carrying it (VIDEO).





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Residebts of Elburgon town in Molo took to the streets to protest the murder of an influential youth leader.

Richard Otieno alias Molo Prezident was reportedly killed by unknown hitmen.

The residents removed his body from the morgue and marched in the streets carrying it while protesting the murder.

Richard was a well-known political mobilizer in the area and a critic of the Kenya Kwanza regime.

It is not clear whether his murder is politically motivated.

Police have launched investigations to establish the motive behind his murder.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.