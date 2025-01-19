Protests rock Elburgon town as an influential youth leader is killed by unknown hitmen - The residents removed the body from the morgue and marched in the streets carrying it (VIDEO).

Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Residebts of Elburgon town in Molo took to the streets to protest the murder of an influential youth leader.
Richard Otieno alias Molo
Prezident was reportedly killed by unknown hitmen.
The residents removed his body from the morgue and
marched in the streets carrying it while protesting the murder.
Richard was a well-known political mobilizer in the area
and a critic of the Kenya Kwanza regime.
It is not clear whether his murder is politically motivated.
Police have launched investigations to establish the motive behind his murder.
Protest Rock Elburgon town, residents use force to remove the body of Richard Otieno alias Molo Prezident from the morgue.— 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐠𝐢𝐠𝐞 ♐💎 (@MosesNgigeKE) January 19, 2025
Wanatembea na mwili Kwa streets. The youthful leader was killed last night by unknown hitmen.
#NgigeUpdates pic.twitter.com/ld3fPhVtCI
