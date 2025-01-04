Your work is to fix the economy and not to lecture parents – GACHAGUA tells RUTO





Saturday, January 5, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged President William Ruto to stop lecturing parents over how they should raise their children.

Speaking on Thursday, Gachagua said Ruto should concentrate on more pressing issues like resuscitating the economy which is currently performing badly.

“We elected you to put the country’s economy in order, not to dictate how parents should raise their children,” he said.

Gachagua's remarks came barely two days after Ruto, while addressing a gathering at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay, called on parents to take the lead in mentoring and protecting their children to uphold peace.

“We all want to walk together. I want to urge all parents that our children are a blessing from God, and you should take care of them and the government will do our part,” noted Ruto.

He pledged to stop ongoing abductions in the country.

