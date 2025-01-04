Speaker AMASON KINGI accused of taking advantage of a young lady from Garissa after inviting her for ‘fun’- He didn’t pay her.





Saturday, January 4, 2025 - Senate Speaker Amason Kingi reportedly used his influence to take advantage of a young lady from Garissa after inviting her for ‘fun’ at an undisclosed location.

According to Zakir Hassan, a Garissa-based blogger, Kingi had promised to pay the lady, only for him to turn against her.

Zakir said he has evidence and threatened to expose Kingi to the public.

“Dare me Kingi and you’ll be surprised,” the fiery blogger tweeted.

Zakir was responding to Kingi’s remarks during Moses Wetangula’s mother's burial, where he supported the ongoing abductions of young Kenyans with dissenting voices.

Despite being married, Kingi is a well-known philanderer with a string of girlfriends and a special appetite for ladies aged between 19-23.

A few months ago, Aoko alleged that Kingi promises the young ladies Ksh 5,000 whenever he meets for ‘fun’, but most times, he doesn’t pay.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.