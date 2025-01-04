GACHAGUA is responsible for the abductions of young Kenyans – KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH says





Saturday, January 4, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of facilitating the abductions of young Kenyans and shifting the blame onto President William Ruto.

Ichung’wah, who was responding to Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, who had faulted the government over the abduction of young Kenyans, stated that it was Gachagua who was orchestrating the abductions so that Kenyans could blame Ruto.

The Kikuyu MP further blamed Natembeya, accusing him of leading divisive and tribal politics, just like the former DP, to alienate communities and cause disunity among Kenyans.

“Yule aliyekuwa kiongozi wako wa siasa za ukabila, the former Deputy President was the one planning for abductions to blame William Ruto. Tunawajua na tunawaona mchana na tutawatangaza mchana hadharani na huwezi kututisha,” the furious MP stated.

“Siasa mnazofanya za kugawa watu kwa misingi ya kikabila, uchochezi, hizo siasa zimekwama na hautafaulu nazo.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.