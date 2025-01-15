Your time is up and your replacement is ready! OSCAR SUDI dares CS JB MUTURI to quit after exposing RUTO over abductions.

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has dared Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to resign after he implicated President William Ruto and several other individuals in government over the abduction of his son, Leslie, in June last year.
In an outburst on social media, Sudi dared the
former Attorney-General to resign, noting that he was dispensable and that
replacements from his community were plenty.
“This desperate move, made now
that your political career has waned, is a clear blackmail attempt. The timing
is highly suspicious, revealing a coward man clutching at straws for political
advantage,” Sudi charged.
Sudi added to the growing
speculation on whether Muturi is on his way out of the cabinet.
This comes even as Muturi has
told off UDA politicians calling for his resignation or sacking.
The defiant former National
Assembly speaker dared the legislators to bring it on, noting that at his age,
he does not respond to junior politicians.
“I will just say bring it on. At
my age, I am not the kind of person to respond to some perfunctory statements
made by fairly inexperienced politicians. I think they are not worthy of my
response. So, if anybody thinks that I don’t know what I’m doing, they are in
for a rude shock,” Muturi told reporters.
Muturi has since recorded a
statement at the Kilimani Police station regarding his son’s abduction during
the protest weeks of June 2024.
