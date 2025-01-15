Your time is up and your replacement is ready! OSCAR SUDI dares CS JB MUTURI to quit after exposing RUTO over abductions.





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has dared Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to resign after he implicated President William Ruto and several other individuals in government over the abduction of his son, Leslie, in June last year.

In an outburst on social media, Sudi dared the former Attorney-General to resign, noting that he was dispensable and that replacements from his community were plenty.

“This desperate move, made now that your political career has waned, is a clear blackmail attempt. The timing is highly suspicious, revealing a coward man clutching at straws for political advantage,” Sudi charged.

Sudi added to the growing speculation on whether Muturi is on his way out of the cabinet.

This comes even as Muturi has told off UDA politicians calling for his resignation or sacking.

The defiant former National Assembly speaker dared the legislators to bring it on, noting that at his age, he does not respond to junior politicians.

“I will just say bring it on. At my age, I am not the kind of person to respond to some perfunctory statements made by fairly inexperienced politicians. I think they are not worthy of my response. So, if anybody thinks that I don’t know what I’m doing, they are in for a rude shock,” Muturi told reporters.

Muturi has since recorded a statement at the Kilimani Police station regarding his son’s abduction during the protest weeks of June 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.