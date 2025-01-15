WILLIAM KABOGO attacks CS JUSTIN MUTURI badly for saying his son was abducted by RUTO’s men

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - ICT cabinet nominee, William Kabogo, has slammed Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi for saying his son was abducted by close associates of President William Ruto.
In an explosive presser
on Sunday, Muturi demanded to know why his son was abducted in June last year during
the height of Gen Z protests that almost ousted President William Ruto from
power.
Reacting to Muturi's statement
that indicted President Ruto and National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director
General Noordin Haji, Kabogo rebuked the
CS for openly criticizing the government on abductions, calling his remarks
irresponsible.
Kabogo argued that Muturi's
concerns should have been addressed internally within government forums and not
in public.
"From where I sit, that was
very irresponsible from Hon. JB Muturi. If I were in his position, I would have
taken my dissent to the appointing authority, and if I were afraid, I would go
to Cabinet and air it there, and if not satisfied, I would have tendered my
resignation because I don't believe in what the government is doing,"
Kabogo said.
