WILLIAM KABOGO attacks CS JUSTIN MUTURI badly for saying his son was abducted by RUTO’s men





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - ICT cabinet nominee, William Kabogo, has slammed Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi for saying his son was abducted by close associates of President William Ruto.

In an explosive presser on Sunday, Muturi demanded to know why his son was abducted in June last year during the height of Gen Z protests that almost ousted President William Ruto from power.

Reacting to Muturi's statement that indicted President Ruto and National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji, Kabogo rebuked the CS for openly criticizing the government on abductions, calling his remarks irresponsible.

Kabogo argued that Muturi's concerns should have been addressed internally within government forums and not in public.

"From where I sit, that was very irresponsible from Hon. JB Muturi. If I were in his position, I would have taken my dissent to the appointing authority, and if I were afraid, I would go to Cabinet and air it there, and if not satisfied, I would have tendered my resignation because I don't believe in what the government is doing," Kabogo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.