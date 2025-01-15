One day you will be charged with abductions and murder of young Kenyans - Lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR warns NIS Director General NOORDIN HAJI.





Wednesday, January 15,2025 - Flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer Donald Kipkorir has spoken after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Bedan Muturi linked National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji to the killings and abductions of young Kenyans that have been happening over the last year.

In an explosive dossier on Sunday, Muturi, who addressed a press conference at Serena Hotel in Nairobi, claimed that Haji is the man overseeing the abductions and killings of young Kenyans.

He even alleged that his son was abducted by Haji in June last year during the anti-finance bill 2024 protests.

Reacting to Muturi's statement, Kipkorir said now Kenyans are aware that the NIS under the leadership of Noordin Haji and military intelligence are the men behind extrajudicial killings in Kenya.

He reminded Noordin Haji that he will one day pay for abusing his powers and that he will be alone in the dock.

“It is an open secret that NIS, DCI & Military Intelligence are behind the extra-judicial abductions, killings & disappearance of young Kenyans. Noordin Haji as NIS Director General sits atop this triumvirate.

"Noordin Haji must know that one day, it doesn’t matter when, he will be charged with Abductions, Terrorism, and Disappearances & Killings.

"That time, he will be alone in the dock bereft of the power, influence & money he has now. Abuse of Power always ends in tears,” Kipkorir stated on his X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.