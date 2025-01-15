You made a big blunder implicating RUTO in public over the abduction of your son – KABOGO tells defiant MUTURI





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - ICT Cabinet Secretary nominee William Kabogo has criticized Public Service CS Justin Muturi for publicly implicating President William Ruto and his government over abductions in the country.

Speaking during his vetting by Parliament yesterday, Kabogo termed Muturi's move as irresponsible, stating that such concerns should be handled internally within government channels rather than aired publicly.

"From where I sit, that was very irresponsible from Hon. JB Muturi. If I were in his position, I would have taken my dissent to the appointing authority, and if I were afraid, I would go to Cabinet and air it there, and if not satisfied, I would have tendered my resignation because I don't believe in what the government is doing," Kabogo said.

Kabogo was answering a question by MP Owen Baya on the collective responsibility of government officials and how he would have handled a similar scenario.

Kabogo further criticized Muturi, saying politicians like him often prioritize their re-election over the implications of their actions.

"I'm more of a leader than a politician, because a politician thinks more about the next election, but a leader thinks about the next generation," he said.

