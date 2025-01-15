See how RUTO jokingly laughed at distraught MUTURI when he informed him that NIS officers had abducted his son.





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 – Embattled Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has detailed a conversation with President William Ruto over the abduction of his son, Leslie, in June last year.

While recording a statement at the DCI offices in Kilimani Police Station, Muturi revealed that he had driven to State House to seek answers directly from President Ruto after failing to obtain them from security agents.

According to the CS, he openly expressed his speculation to Ruto that the NIS was holding his son, but the President was apprehensive.

“After greetings, I informed the President about my message, and he explained that his phone had crashed due to an overload of messages.

"I then narrated the ordeal, including my interactions with various senior government officials who had been unable to help.

"I expressed my belief that NIS was holding my son,” he recounted.

According to Muturi, Ruto responded with humor before calling Haji directly to ask him if he was holding Leslie.

"The President joked, asking why anyone would want to arrest a young person over the Gen Z demonstrations. He even mentioned that Kiunjuri’s son and the sons of other officials had been involved in similar demonstrations. He then called Noordin Haji directly,” Muturi said.

Muturi noted that it was during this call that Haji allegedly confirmed Leslie’s detention.

"Standing outside the pavilion, I heard the President ask Noordin Haji if he was holding my son. Noordin confirmed that indeed he was holding my son and the President instructed him to release Leslie immediately.

"Noordin responded that Leslie would be released within an hour,” he revealed.

According to Muturi, true to Ruto's directive, Leslie was released shortly after.

