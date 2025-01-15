See how CS MUTURI responded to OSORO and MARIANNE KITANY who threatened to impeach him – This is a hard tackle





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Bedan Muturi has responded to South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro and Aldai MP Marianne Kitany, who threatened to impeach him over his accusations that President William Ruto’s government was involved in the abduction of his son.

Muturi's son was abducted in June last year during the Gen Z protests and was later released after President William Ruto’s intervention.

Muturi, speaking on Sunday, alleged that his son was abducted by National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji and demanded an explanation for the incident.

Following his explosive claims, Osoro and Kitany threatened to initiate impeachment proceedings against Muturi if he did not retract his statement linking President William Ruto to the abductions.

However, Muturi, speaking on Tuesday after recording a statement at Kilimani Police Station, dismissed the impeachment threats. He described MPs Osoro and Kitany as busybodies and inexperienced politicians, asserting that he was unshaken by their threats.

“I will just say bring it on, at my age, I am not the kind of person to respond to some perfunctory statements made by fairly inexperienced politicians,” Muturi said.

