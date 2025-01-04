You don’t scare me! Defiant NATEMBEYA tells off ICHUNG’WAH after outbursts in Bungoma over abductions





Sunday, January 5, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has remained steadfast, asserting that he will not be silenced for speaking the truth.

Natembeya rattled President William Ruto and his allies on Friday during the burial of Speaker Moses Wetangula’s mother after he called out the state operatives over the recent spate of abductions.

In a tweet yesterday, Natembeya vowed to continue facing the holders of power with truth and calls for accountability.

Natembeya said he would not be intimidated into submission.

"I shall stand and speak for the people. I will not be cowed," he said.

In his speech, the county boss faulted the government for brutally going after young Kenyans for their conduct.

He noted that young citizens were being abducted and others killed for alleged insults against senior government officials.

The governor petitioned Ruto to intervene and sanction an end to the extrajudicial acts perpetrated against civilians.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah was among the leaders who criticized Natembeya for his remarks.

Ichung'wah accused the governor of playing saint over the matter of the abduction, yet he (Natembeya) has previously abetted such atrocities.

According to the Kikuyu lawmaker, Natembeya, during his tenure as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner and Coordinator, authorized the abduction of civilians whose bodies were later dumped in Kerio Valley and River Yala.

The MP went on to accuse Natembeya of incitement and asked him to assist the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in solving the abduction cases if he had any knowledge of the abductors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST