You are an embarrassment to the legal fraternity - MARTHA KARUA blasts Senate Speaker AMASON KINGI after he openly supported the ongoing abductions





Sunday, January 5, 2025 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has come under fire for openly supporting the ongoing abductions of Kenyans.

Speaking in Bungoma during the burial of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s mother, Kingi remarked that indiscipline had increased, citing instances of online users attacking leaders.

He noted that criticism of the government was okay. However, personal attacks against leaders were unacceptable; a clear indication that he supported the abductions of Kenyans talking ill of President William Ruto.

"Indiscipline has increased in our country and we are boosting that it is democracy. You can criticise this government but you cannot get personal," he stated.

However, Kingi’s remarks were met with criticism from some Kenyans, who accused him of betrayal.

In a statement, Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua opined that the Speaker was an embarrassment to the legal fraternity after he called for action against those misusing social media.

According to Karua, the current laws are adequate, further noting that the recent abductions were unlawful.

"Absolute madness. Amason Kingi you are an embarrassment to the legal fraternity any person suspected of having committed an offence should be dealt with in accordance with the law not abducted or tortured," she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST