ICHUNG’WAH is suffering from a very dangerous disease that has no cure – UDA MP drops a bombshell





Sunday, January 5, 2025 - Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji has exposed Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah, revealing the disease that he is allegedly suffering from.

This follows his outburst against Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya during the burial of Speaker Moses Wetangula after he accused President William Ruto of abducting Kenyans critical of his administration.

In his jibe against Ichung'wah, Gitonga observed that the Kikuyu lawmaker is overly excited whenever he is in the presence of the president, hence his outbursts on the critics.

According to him, Ichung'wah carries himself in that manner in order to please and endear himself to the president.

"The majority leader suffers from a disease. The disease is caused by extreme pressure and anxiety to impress your senior so that he/she can see and love you.

"The disease cannot be treated. Visible symptoms are excitement in front of your boss, leading to one saying anything from his head, believable or not, to make the boss feel good," noted Mukunji.

In his outbursts, Ichung'wah accused the governor of playing saint over the matter of the abduction, yet he (Natembeya) has previously abetted such atrocities.

According to the Kikuyu lawmaker, Natembeya, during his tenure as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner and Coordinator, authorized the abduction of civilians whose bodies were later dumped in Kerio Valley and River Yala.

The MP went on to accuse Natembeya of incitement and asked him to assist the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in solving the abduction cases if he had any information about the perpetrators.

