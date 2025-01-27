You cannot dictate or force me to criticize RUTO and his Gov’t – CS OPIYO WANDAYI tells SIFUNA as cracks in ODM widen.





Monday, January 27, 2025 - Energy Cabinet Secretary James Opiyo Wandayi has fired back at ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna for accusing him and other ODM members in the Executive of failing to criticize President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking during the burial of his cousin, James Onyango, in Sikalame, Ugunja Constituency, Wandayi stated that he cannot be compelled to criticize the government while serving in its Executive.

“No one should expect me to criticise the government while I am part of the Executive. Those who want to criticise are free to do so, but they should not dictate how I conduct myself,” Wandayi stated.

Wandayi reflected on his previous role as a legislator and minority leader in the National Assembly, where he actively held the government accountable.

“In my previous life as an MP, I was very good at criticism. Now, as Cabinet secretary, I have better platforms to air my views,” he remarked.

The CS defended the government’s performance, particularly in revitalising the economy and bolstering Kenya’s global standing.

He urged the critics to appreciate the tremendous achievements the government has made while insisting that the Kenya Kwanza administration is rebuilding the economy and gaining positive recognition globally.

The former lawmaker also cautioned critics, saying that the electorate would ultimately judge the government’s performance during elections.

“Election time will come, and the Kenyan people will prove critics wrong. This broad-based government will count its achievements,” he concluded.

The broad-based government was formed after President Ruto dismissed nearly his entire Cabinet following the protests led by the Gen Zs.

