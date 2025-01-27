Truth is finally out as KIONI reveals what UHURU told him about his meeting with RUTO – Look! Has the President been lying to Kenyans?





Monday, January 27, 2025 - Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has revealed what former President Uhuru Kenyatta told him about his meeting with President William Ruto late last year.

Speaking during an interview, Kioni clarified that the Ichaweri meeting was born out of Uhuru’s initiative to restore faith in Kenya’s economic capacity occasioned by the rapid exit of many international firms from the Kenyan stock market.

“One of the things that my party leader (Uhuru Kenyatta) told me why he sat with William at Ichaweri, was to try and see whether there could be an injection of hope that could go into the market so that the exodus of companies to Tanzania and Uganda gets slowed down for the sake of young people so that we see whether we can generate employment,” Kioni stated.

According to Kioni, Uhuru had not entered into any pact with Ruto contrary to popular belief.

He stated that the meeting was purely consultative in nature, as is standard practice between current and former heads of state.

“No he (Uhuru) is not (in any pact with Ruto), but he is the former head of state. If you want advice, you can go and see him. If I want advice on how to run the party, I can go and see him,” he stated.

Kioni added that the proceeding actions by Ruto and members of the Kenya Kwanza camp to claim that Uhuru had been co-opted into government through a ‘super broad-based government’ was all a ploy to fool the public.

“Of course, people like Ruto and his camp would want to milk that meeting to make it look more than what it really was,” Kioni noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.