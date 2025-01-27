Swimming in money: RUTO’s ally AARON CHERUIYOT pictured wearing a Versace Medusa Chains Silk shirt worth over Ksh 217, 000 (PHOTOs).







Monday, January 27, 2025 - Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot is the talk of social media after he was pictured at a public function rocking a Versace Medusa Chains Silk shirt worth Ksh 217, 915.

The vocal Senator, who is also the Senate Majority leader, had attended a function held by an upcoming gospel singer in Nakuru.

The designer shirt is made in Italy.

The photos have since sparked reactions on social media, with many people calling him out for displaying opulence in public at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet.

See photos.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.