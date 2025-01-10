You can hug a transformer because RUTO is going nowhere! – SUDI tells Gen Zs who have been criticizing the President on social media





Friday, January 10, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has criticized young Kenyans on social media who have been calling for President William Ruto's resignation, dismissing the online protests as mere noise.

Sudi, who spoke at a roadside rally on Friday while accompanying Ruto, said the Head of State is not resigning as some Kenyans are demanding

"You know those social media users criticising the government in Nairobi? They are making noise claiming that Ruto must go; I told them yesterday that even if they jump up, go down, or move sideways, Ruto is not going anywhere.

"They are pretending that they are the only ones that should run the country, but that's not it," Sudi said.

Sudi's remarks come amid rising concerns over the government's approach to dissent, following reports of abductions and intimidation targeting critics.

Notably, cartoonist Gideon Kibet, known for his satirical depictions of the president, was among those abducted by suspected state agents but has since been released.

Other government critics who went missing but later resurfaced are Kibet Bull's brother Ronny Kiplagat, Billy Mwangi, Bernard Kavuli, and Peter Muteti.

