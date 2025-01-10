UK puts President RUTO to task over abductions of young Kenyans following the release of five victims.





Friday, January 10, 2025 - The United Kingdom Government has expressed concern over rising cases of abductions of young people in Kenya.

For the last six months a total of 67 young Kenyans have been killed and hundreds are missing after they were abducted by state agents according to data from Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC).

Reacting to the abductions, UK High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan called for swift and transparent investigations into cases of reported abductions.

In a statement on Thursday, Wigan noted that such actions would reinforce Kenya’s commitment to protecting fundamental rights and freedoms.

"We welcome the release of 5 Kenyans on 6 January, following their disappearance. Swift and transparent investigations into reported abductions will demonstrate Kenya’s commitment to fundamental rights, as it takes up its seat on the UN Human Rights Council," he said.

