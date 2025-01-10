UK puts President RUTO to task over abductions of young Kenyans following the release of five victims.

Friday, January 10, 2025 - The United Kingdom Government has expressed concern over rising cases of abductions of young people in Kenya.
For the last six months a total
of 67 young Kenyans have been killed and hundreds are missing after they were
abducted by state agents according to data from Kenya National Human Rights
Commission (KNHRC).
Reacting to the abductions, UK
High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan
called for swift and transparent investigations into cases of reported
abductions.
In a statement on Thursday,
Wigan noted that such actions would reinforce Kenya’s commitment to protecting
fundamental rights and freedoms.
"We welcome the release of
5 Kenyans on 6 January, following their disappearance. Swift and transparent
investigations into reported abductions will demonstrate Kenya’s commitment to
fundamental rights, as it takes up its seat on the UN Human Rights
Council," he said.
