Search for a carpenter who went missing on the fateful day Modern Pacific Furniture store caught fire - What happened to this young man? (PHOTO).





Friday, January 10, 2025 - A family is in distress after their kin reportedly went missing under mysterious circumstances last month.

The 32-year-old man, identified as Joseph Ng'ang'a Muhia, was a carpenter at Modern Pacific Furniture in Ruiru.

He went missing on December 17th when the store caught fire.

His distressed family has tried to look for him in hospitals, police stations, and morgues in vain.

Muhia's family has circulated his photo on social media, hoping to find him.

One of Muhia's friends reached out to influential blogger Cyprian Nyakundi on X and requested him to post the photo of the missing young man.

“Hello, Cyprian. I am Dennis Ng'ang'a. I have a friend who has been missing since 17th December.

"He was working for Modern Pacific Furniture Ruiru as a carpenter.

"The day he went missing was the same day the Modern Furniture workshop was on fire.

"The family has tried to find him in hospitals, police stations, and morgues, and still not found. Kindly, help his family and friends find him,” he wrote.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.