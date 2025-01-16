You are living on borrowed time – RAILA’s man EDWIN SIFUNA now spells doom for RUTO and his administration





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has indicated that President William Ruto may never get re-elected come 2027.

Speaking during an interview, Sifuna noted that the current administration is aware of the shifting allegiances and that chances of securing a second term are slim.

“After the political shift that happened, they know that they are living on borrowed time and Kenyans are just sitting there watching them. You cannot scare anyone.”

“If the government was confident in its ability to convince people to give it another term, they would be speaking about the things that they have done between the election and now,” Sifuna said.

“This particular time in our country, we want to talk about our software. It doesn’t matter how many roads you build if you are going to abduct people for just criticizing you.”

Following weeks of protests that gave birth to a Gen Z uprising in the country, Ruto took the unprecedented step of firing almost all of his cabinet before reconstituting it afresh.

The months after the protest saw several changes in the structure of government, which seemed like an attempt by Ruto to fix his dwindling popularity.

Ruto extended an olive branch to his political nemesis Raila Odinga who offered five of his former party officials to be Cabinet Secretaries in the Kenya-Kwanza government.

He equally met with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and has since coopted his allies into his government.

However, Sifuna maintains that much is needed to be done and despite the president’s association with various leaders, his goose is cooked.

“The most important factor in politics is the people; as long as you have left the people behind, it doesn’t matter how many leaders you have around you,” Sifuna observed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.