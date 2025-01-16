Mt. Kenya is gone for good, don’t waste your time there – PETER KALUMA tells RUTO after listening to the ground

Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has advised President William Ruto to stop wasting his time endearing himself to Mt. Kenya because the region won’t support him anymore.
Taking to his social media,
Kaluma cautioned the president that in 2022, the vote-rich region did not vote
for him (Ruto) due to conviction, but to punish former Prime Minister Raila
Odinga.
“President Williams Ruto, Mt.
Kenya is gone, kabisa! They didn’t vote for you; they voted against
Raila due to their undone 1969 Wamera oath,” he said.
Kaluma further stated that a
section of leaders from the region wanted Ruto to exclude other Kenyans from
development and public service.
He says Ruto’s decision to
include other regions in government is the reason for his political fallout
with Mt Kenya.
“In exchange for their (Mt
Kenya) votes, they were to rule as you reign – you were/are to repay their
votes by excluding the other Kenyans, from development and public service,” the
statement read.
He advised Ruto to heed his
advice and act fast to consolidate other regions rather than focusing on Mt
Kenya.
“No amount of projects and
public service appointments will return them. Smell the coffee! Act fast to
consolidate your new bases. Refuse to heed, and perish!” he said.
Last year, several lawmakers
from the Mount Kenya region, including some from former Deputy President
Rigathi Gachagua’s Nyeri constituency, voted to impeach him, a decision that
has not been well received by the local population.
Following the impeachment, many
of Ruto’s allies who attempted to hold public rallies in their constituencies
are facing backlash, being heckled and in some cases even chased away.
As a result, Ruto’s allies
are facing an uphill battle in their bid for re-election in the 2027
polls.
