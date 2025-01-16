Mt. Kenya is gone for good, don’t waste your time there – PETER KALUMA tells RUTO after listening to the ground





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has advised President William Ruto to stop wasting his time endearing himself to Mt. Kenya because the region won’t support him anymore.

Taking to his social media, Kaluma cautioned the president that in 2022, the vote-rich region did not vote for him (Ruto) due to conviction, but to punish former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“President Williams Ruto, Mt. Kenya is gone, kabisa! They didn’t vote for you; they voted against Raila due to their undone 1969 Wamera oath,” he said.

Kaluma further stated that a section of leaders from the region wanted Ruto to exclude other Kenyans from development and public service.

He says Ruto’s decision to include other regions in government is the reason for his political fallout with Mt Kenya.

“In exchange for their (Mt Kenya) votes, they were to rule as you reign – you were/are to repay their votes by excluding the other Kenyans, from development and public service,” the statement read.

He advised Ruto to heed his advice and act fast to consolidate other regions rather than focusing on Mt Kenya.

“No amount of projects and public service appointments will return them. Smell the coffee! Act fast to consolidate your new bases. Refuse to heed, and perish!” he said.

Last year, several lawmakers from the Mount Kenya region, including some from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Nyeri constituency, voted to impeach him, a decision that has not been well received by the local population.

Following the impeachment, many of Ruto’s allies who attempted to hold public rallies in their constituencies are facing backlash, being heckled and in some cases even chased away.

As a result, Ruto’s allies are facing an uphill battle in their bid for re-election in the 2027 polls.

