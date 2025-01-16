KALONZO goes ‘hunting’ for abductors literally while walking his dogs as he reveals their hideouts





Thursday, January 16, 2025 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka took things to a whole new level after he literally went hunting for abductors when he was out walking his dogs.

In a video he posted on his TikTok account, Kalonzo is seen walking one of five dogs on a road depicting police officers on a hunt for imaginary abductors as handlers of the other four dogs followed close by.

“Look there, twende, abductor huyo, abductor huyo,” he said repeatedly.

Kalonzo has been vocal about condemning abductions in the country and calling out the state agencies tasked with investigating such criminal acts and ensuring the safety of Kenyans.

On Tuesday, Public Service CS Justin Muturi treated the country to an explosive episode when he told the Directorate of Criminal Investigations that his son was abducted by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) on June 22, 2024.

It took the intervention of President William Ruto who called NIS Director Noordin Haji to have Muturi’s son released.

