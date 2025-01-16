KALONZO goes ‘hunting’ for abductors literally while walking his dogs as he reveals their hideouts

Thursday, January 16, 2025 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka took things to a whole new level after he literally went hunting for abductors when he was out walking his dogs.
In a video he posted on his
TikTok account, Kalonzo is seen walking one of five dogs on a road depicting
police officers on a hunt for imaginary abductors as handlers of the other four
dogs followed close by.
“Look there, twende, abductor
huyo, abductor huyo,” he said repeatedly.
Kalonzo has been vocal about
condemning abductions in the country and calling out the state agencies tasked
with investigating such criminal acts and ensuring the safety of Kenyans.
On Tuesday, Public Service CS
Justin Muturi treated the country to an explosive episode when he told the
Directorate of Criminal Investigations that his son was abducted by the
National Intelligence Service (NIS) on June 22, 2024.
It took the intervention of
President William Ruto who called NIS Director Noordin Haji to have Muturi’s
son released.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
