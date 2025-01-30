You are a hypocrite! CHERARGEI slams UHURU for justifying TRUMP’s move to suspend aid to Kenya and the rest of the world





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has blasted former president Uhuru Kenyatta for justifying U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to suspend aid to Kenya and the rest of the world.

This is after Uhuru faulted President William Ruto and his government to stop complaining about Trump’s decision to freeze aid to the country.

The former head of state wondered why Kenyans were complaining, stating that Trump has no obligation to continue funding global programs.

“I saw some people crying the other day that Trump has withdrawn aid. Why are you crying? It’s not your country, he has no reason to give you anything, you don’t pay taxes in America. This is a wake-up call for you to say, ‘OK, what are we going to do to help ourselves?’” the former president said.

However, Uhuru’s sentiments did not go down well with Cherargei who took to social media to criticize him.

In a tweet, Cherargei wondered why Uhuru was lecturing Africa and Kenya for depending on foreign aid, yet during his regime, he relied heavily on foreign borrowing.

"Uhuru who is lecturing Africa/Kenya about depending on foreign aid is a hypocrite!

"When he took over from H.E Kibaki the foreign public debt was KSh 1.3 trillion but he borrowed selfishly upto KSh 11.5 trillion when left office in 2022 & there is nothing to show for it in terms of development," Cherargei claimed.

According to Cherargei, it amounts to double standards for the former president, who publicly admitted that KSh 2 billion is lost daily through corruption, to back Trump's bold move.

"Why the double standards now? He once admitted that Kenya lost KSh 2 billion per day through corruption. Hizi ni hadithi na hekaya za abunuwasi," he added.

