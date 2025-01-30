Don’t you ever mention RUTO again – OSCAR SUDI gives GACHAGUA the last warning after he vowed to make him a one-term president.

Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has fired a salvo at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, warning him never to mention President William Ruto again.
This is after Gachagua vowed to make Ruto a
one-term president, saying he would do anything and everything to remove him
from power in 2027.
However, in response, Sudi criticized
Gachagua, arguing that Ruto had supported him when others did not want him as
the running mate in the lead-up to the 2022 general elections.
“On the day we discussed who would be the
deputy president, you know very well that when they first voted, you received
only four votes. In the second round, you also received four votes. In the
third round, it was the same.”
“Everyone was backing Kindiki. But who stood
by you till the very end? It was William Samoei Ruto. He supported you through
it all,” Sudi stated.
In a statement posted on his official X
account, Sudi accused Gachagua of trying to gain public sympathy through his
remarks.
“You have now morphed into a crybaby, whipping
up emotions to gain public sympathy. Visibly, you have selective amnesia,” Sudi
wrote.
He described Gachagua’s recent behaviour as
deceptive, advising him to stop speaking negatively about Ruto.
“You are now pretending to be a staunch
Kenyan, but you are a dangerous man. Stop talking about William Ruto; he tried
every possible way to elevate you in the political arena,” Sudi said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
