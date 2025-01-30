Don’t you ever mention RUTO again – OSCAR SUDI gives GACHAGUA the last warning after he vowed to make him a one-term president.







Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has fired a salvo at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, warning him never to mention President William Ruto again.

This is after Gachagua vowed to make Ruto a one-term president, saying he would do anything and everything to remove him from power in 2027.

However, in response, Sudi criticized Gachagua, arguing that Ruto had supported him when others did not want him as the running mate in the lead-up to the 2022 general elections.

“On the day we discussed who would be the deputy president, you know very well that when they first voted, you received only four votes. In the second round, you also received four votes. In the third round, it was the same.”

“Everyone was backing Kindiki. But who stood by you till the very end? It was William Samoei Ruto. He supported you through it all,” Sudi stated.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Sudi accused Gachagua of trying to gain public sympathy through his remarks.

“You have now morphed into a crybaby, whipping up emotions to gain public sympathy. Visibly, you have selective amnesia,” Sudi wrote.

He described Gachagua’s recent behaviour as deceptive, advising him to stop speaking negatively about Ruto.

“You are now pretending to be a staunch Kenyan, but you are a dangerous man. Stop talking about William Ruto; he tried every possible way to elevate you in the political arena,” Sudi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.