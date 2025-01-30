OSCAR SUDI claims GACHAGUA sold toxic sugar to Kenyans in an explosive VIDEO - Demanded Ksh 10 billion from RUTO.





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament and President Ruto’s confidant, Oscar Sudi, has launched a scathing attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, labeling him deceitful, tribalistic, and dangerous.

The vocal MP accused Gachagua of hypocrisy, alleging his involvement in several high-profile scandals.

He linked Gachagua to the poisonous sugar scandal, the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) mosquito net procurement controversy, and issues surrounding police remuneration.

These allegations echo the charges that led to Gachagua’s impeachment, which included corruption, money laundering, and undermining the government.

Sudi further alleged that prior to the Generation Z protests, Gachagua attempted to blackmail President Ruto by demanding a substantial sum of KSh 10 billion in exchange for his continued support and the maintenance of the Mount Kenya voting bloc.

According to Sudi, when Ruto refused, tensions escalated.

He criticized Gachagua’s actions, stating, “The economy is struggling, and this dangerous man was blackmailing the president to pay him. Where was all that money going to come from? Ruto refused; that’s why you see him all bitter.”

Sudi further dismissed Gachagua as “useless,” referring to him as huyu mtu ni mkebe (this man is an empty can).

Watch the video.

Wamunyoro, you're forgetting your involvement in the Ksh 3.7 billion MOSQUITO NET SCANDAL at KEMSA,the ILLICIT SUGAR SCANDAL as well as the POLICE RENUMERATIONS SCANDAL ?



You have now morphed into a CRY BABY,whipping up emotions to gain public sympathy.Visibly, you have… pic.twitter.com/YI7T0u3IZu — Hon Oscar Sudi (@HonOscarSudi) January 29, 2025

