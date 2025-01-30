OSCAR SUDI claims GACHAGUA sold toxic sugar to Kenyans in an explosive VIDEO - Demanded Ksh 10 billion from RUTO.

Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament and President Ruto’s confidant, Oscar Sudi, has launched a scathing attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, labeling him deceitful, tribalistic, and dangerous.
The vocal MP accused Gachagua of hypocrisy, alleging his
involvement in several high-profile scandals.
He linked Gachagua to the poisonous sugar scandal, the Kenya
Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) mosquito net procurement controversy, and
issues surrounding police remuneration.
These allegations echo the charges that led to Gachagua’s
impeachment, which included corruption, money laundering, and undermining the
government.
Sudi further alleged that prior to the Generation Z
protests, Gachagua attempted to blackmail President Ruto by demanding a
substantial sum of KSh 10 billion in exchange for his continued support and the
maintenance of the Mount Kenya voting bloc.
According to Sudi, when Ruto refused, tensions escalated.
He criticized Gachagua’s actions, stating, “The
economy is struggling, and this dangerous man was blackmailing the president to
pay him. Where was all that money going to come from? Ruto refused; that’s why
you see him all bitter.”
Sudi further dismissed Gachagua as “useless,” referring to him as huyu mtu ni mkebe (this man
is an empty can).
Watch the video.
Wamunyoro, you're forgetting your involvement in the Ksh 3.7 billion MOSQUITO NET SCANDAL at KEMSA,the ILLICIT SUGAR SCANDAL as well as the POLICE RENUMERATIONS SCANDAL ?— Hon Oscar Sudi (@HonOscarSudi) January 29, 2025
You have now morphed into a CRY BABY,whipping up emotions to gain public sympathy.Visibly, you have… pic.twitter.com/YI7T0u3IZu
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments