Cabinet splits as CS JUSTIN MUTURI condemns RUTO and his government over the recent abductions.





Sunday, January 5, 2025 – It appears President William Ruto’s Cabinet is split right in the middle over the ongoing abductions.

While others seem to be totally okay with the abductions of Kenyans who speak ill of Ruto and other leaders, Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development Justin Muturi has taken a different path.

This is after he condemned the government for acting casually about the ongoing abductions in the country and assuming their occurrences.

Speaking in Embu, the CS challenged the government to own up to its efficiencies in all sectors, including the cases of abductions.

"There can never be a situation where the government says it does not know what is happening. We must own up to our efficiency where they have been pointed out or where they have occurred," the CS said.

Pointing out the recent cases of abductions where six youths went missing during the Christmas holiday and are yet to be found, Muturi condemned the government for alleging that it does not know what is happening and who is behind it.

"We cannot be here and talk about young souls that have been taken away all over and allege we do not know who has taken them. We cannot say we don't know. We are the government," the CS continued.

Ever since the onset of the abductions, there have been cases of finger-pointing and blaming among leaders and relevant stakeholders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.