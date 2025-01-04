Cabinet splits as CS JUSTIN MUTURI condemns RUTO and his government over the recent abductions.

Sunday, January 5, 2025 – It appears President William Ruto’s Cabinet is split right in the middle over the ongoing abductions.
While others seem to be totally okay with the
abductions of Kenyans who speak ill of Ruto and other leaders, Cabinet
Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development Justin Muturi has
taken a different path.
This is after he condemned the government for
acting casually about the ongoing abductions in the country and assuming their
occurrences.
Speaking in Embu, the CS challenged the
government to own up to its efficiencies in all sectors, including the cases of
abductions.
"There can never be a situation where the
government says it does not know what is happening. We must own up to our
efficiency where they have been pointed out or where they have occurred,"
the CS said.
Pointing out the recent cases of abductions
where six youths went missing during the Christmas holiday and are yet to be
found, Muturi condemned the government for alleging that it does not know what
is happening and who is behind it.
"We cannot be here and talk about young
souls that have been taken away all over and allege we do not know who has
taken them. We cannot say we don't know. We are the government," the CS
continued.
Ever since the onset of the abductions, there
have been cases of finger-pointing and blaming among leaders and relevant
stakeholders.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
