World 800m record holder DAVID RUDISHA gets engaged to a medical doctor in a colorful ceremony after divorcing his ex-wife LIZ for allegedly visiting Nigeria for charms and black magic (PHOTOs).





World 800m record holder David Rudisha marked a significant milestone in his life on Saturday after getting engaged to his partner, Dr. Mercy Chumba, in a stunning ceremony held at Sergoit Gardens in Uasin Gishu County.

The invite-only event, attended by close family and friends, symbolised a new beginning for the Kenyan athletics icon, renowned for his record-breaking performances and unwavering humility.

Rudisha, who retired from competitive athletics and has since maintained a low-profile life, was joined by prominent figures from the athletics fraternity.

Dr. Mercy Chumbaa brings beauty and brains to the world record holder’s family as she is an accomplished medical practitioner.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Nairobi, one of the most prestigious medical fields.

Rudisha was previously married to a lady called Liz Naanyu but their marriage was marred with endless domestic disputes.

His troubled marriage even led him to depression at some point.

Rudisha divorced Liz after he discovered that she was making frequent trips to Nigeria to seek blessings from a controversial preacher.

Rudisha, on realising that his wife was frequenting Nigeria, got spooked, believing she had gone for charms and black magic to ‘tame’ him.

Below are photos of his engagement ceremony.

