Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - A billboard of Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba advertising a chain of mobile spare part shops owned by Bishop Kiengei’s ex-girlfriend Dama has caused a storm on social media.

The billboard is strategically located at Muthaiga along Thika Road.

Muthoni paraded her ‘assets’ on the billboard and everyone is talking about it on social media, making the advertising campaign successful.

See photo and reactions.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.