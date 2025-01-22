DCI shares PHOTOs of the Kamba man who was caught by patrol cops with his wife’s dismembered body parts stuffed in a bag in Huruma Estate, Nairobi.





Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - DCI detectives are investigating a murder case where a 29-year-old man was intercepted by police on patrol while carrying a suspicious bag, which on examination was found to contain human body parts belonging to a young woman.

While making their final morning patrol around Kelly Towers in Huruma at around 5 am, the Huruma Police Patrol team stopped the suspect - John Kiama Wambua - who suspiciously clung to the heavy backpack.

With reasons to believe that Wambua could be ferrying or trafficking something illegal, the officers conducted a search, and to their shock discovered part of a mutilated human body.

On quick interrogation, the suspect alleged that the same belonged to his wife Joy Fridah Munani,19.

Wambua who appeared unperturbed by the discovery led the officers to his house where the other body parts were recovered under his bed.

In the single room with a bloody floor of which no scene could be more horrendous, the officers also recovered a sharp knife and the victim's clothes soaked in blood.

Also established was that some body parts were still missing.

The scene was processed by CSI detectives, who believe that the blood-stained knife was used to execute the heinous act.

Meanwhile, Wambua has been processed for arraignment to answer to the charge of murder as detectives embark on a mission to recover the rest of the body parts and establish the motivation behind the despicable act.

