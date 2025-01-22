Woman to hold a divorce party at Kentwood Adress Club along Kiambu Road to celebrate with her girls' squad after her marriage was dissolved (PHOTO).





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - An unidentified woman is set to hold a divorce party at Kentwood Address- a high-end entertainment joint along Kiambu Road - to celebrate after her marriage was dissolved.

She has invited her girls’ squad, mostly single mothers, to the party slated for Saturday, January 25, 2025.

An X user shared a photo of the poster and captioned it;

“An unmarried single mom friend has posted this.

"A divorce party in Kentwood, my neighborhood.

“Free At Last” I can bet that the friends of that man on the other side are consoling him.

"The spinster friends of your woman are the nightmare in your relationship and marriage”.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.