AOKO OTIENO reveals why Governor SUSAN KIHIKA’s marriage with flamboyant businessman SAM MBURU crumbled - Claims she is in the U.S. for specialized medical treatment.







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Blogger Aoko Otieno has delved into the private life of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, who has been missing from the public limelight.

According to Aoko, Susan’s hyped marriage with flamboyant businessman Sam Mburu reportedly crumbled over infidelity.

He allegedly found out that she was cheating on him with the ‘big man’.

Sam caught her red-handed exchanging crazy text messages with the ‘powerful man’, leading to their divorce.

Aoko further rubbished Kihika’s claims that she is on maternity leave after giving birth.

She claims that the first-time Governor is in the United States of America for a bone marrow transplant at the Johns Hopkins University Hospital.

A bone marrow transplant is a procedure that infuses healthy blood-forming stem cells into a patient’s body to replace bone marrow that's not producing enough healthy blood cells.

Bone marrow transplants can benefit people with a variety of both cancerous and noncancerous diseases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.