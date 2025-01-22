How Russian tourists were lured into Ksh 2.5 million scam in Bamburi - See the faces of the youthful scammers (PHOTOs).





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Three suspects accused of robbing two Russian nationals of Ksh 2.5 million after allegedly luring them into a trap while posing as Airbnb hosts were on Wednesday arraigned at the Shanzu Law Courts.

The suspects, identified as Mutegi Mbeti, Dickson Otwera Tunya, and Humphrey Nyairo Nyachwaya, are alleged to have executed the scam on Sunday, January 19, 2025, in Bamburi, Mombasa.



The trio reportedly posed as accommodating hosts to deceive the unsuspecting tourists before threatening them with weapons and forcing them to part with both cash and online transfers.



Police reports indicate that the victims were coerced into transferring approximately 1,986,410 Russian Rubles electronically, along with surrendering physical cash amounts of 1,500 Russian Rubles, 120 Dirhams, and Ksh 45,000.



Detectives revealed that the suspects are part of a larger criminal ring running an elaborate online dating scheme in collaboration with foreign accomplices, targeting international clients and funneling stolen funds into offshore accounts.



The court granted investigators three days to finalize their inquiries as authorities work to uncover the broader operations of the syndicate.

