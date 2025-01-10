Man killed after calling another man gay for wearing earrings







Saturday, January 11, 2025 - A tragic incident in Harare has sparked a national debate after a man was k!lled for mocking another man's choice to wear earrings. The altercation occurred on Tuesday, shedding light on deep-rooted cultural tensions and societal norms in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the de@th, sharing details on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. “On January 6, 2025, police in Harare arrested Benedict Rueben in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Boka Bus Terminus along Harare–Masvingo Road. The suspect struck the victim, Maxwell Mahanzu, 32, with a stone after the victim mocked him, accusing him of being gay due to his choice to wear earrings. The victim died instantly,” the statement read.

The incident has reignited conversations about cultural perceptions of masculinity and personal expression in Zimbabwe. While wearing earrings is widely accepted as a fashion choice in many parts of the world, it remains controversial in Zimbabwe, where traditional values often dominate public attitudes. Accusations of homos_xuality, particularly in public, are still viewed as highly offensive by many.

Homosexuality remains a deeply taboo subject in Zimbabwe, with historical political rhetoric contributing to the stigma. Former President Robert Mugabe was famously vocal in his opposition to homos_xuality, often using the term as an insult against critics and foreign governments, particularly the British. This legacy continues to influence public attitudes today.

The k!lling has sparked renewed calls for tolerance and education on personal freedoms and cultural respect. Advocacy groups have called for increased public awareness campaigns to prevent similar incidents, emphasizing the importance of addressing harmful stereotypes and promoting understanding in communities.