If democracy is what is happening in Kenya where youths have been killed for protesting, let BURKINA FASO remain a military state - Captain TRAORE says





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Burkina Faso's military leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traore has commented on last year’s killing of over 61 Kenyan youths during the anti-Finance Bill protests that rocked Kenya.

During the highly publicized protests, Kenyan Police officers used excessive force, killing youths and injuring thousands who were protesting against the retrogressive Bill, which was later withdrawn by President William Ruto.

Traore, who spoke with a Ghanaian media outlet, said he was closely following the events in Kenya and stated, "If this is democracy, where youths have been killed for protesting, then let Burkina Faso remain a military state."

Capt. Ibrahim Traore took power in Burkina Faso in September 2022 after leading a successful coup that ousted Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

Traore cited Damiba's inability to effectively handle the country's escalating security challenges, particularly due to attacks from Islamist insurgents, as one of the primary reasons for his takeover.

Damiba had led an earlier coup in January 2022, similarly claiming he would address the country’s security crisis.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.