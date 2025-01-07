Why Senator KAREN NYAMU has called for the arrest of the five Kenyans who were abducted two weeks ago and released on Monday.





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Nominated United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Senator Karen Nyamu has called on security agencies to arrest the five Kenyans who were abducted two weeks ago and released on Monday.

The five are Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Ronny Kiplagat, Gideon Kibet, and Bernard Kavuli. Steve Mbisi, however, is yet to be released

The six were abducted for criticising President William Ruto's administration.

Reacting to their release on Monday, Nyamu asked the police to arrest the five so that they can help them with investigations.

“The agenda of abductions is unfolding well as planned.

"Police should arrest those released to assist in investigations.

"We want the abductees to speak. It is not enough to tell they are traumatized.

"We need their story. Where were they? With who and what was happening when they were missing,” Karen said.

