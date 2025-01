Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Busia Governor Paul Otuoma’s drivers are under scrutiny for allegedly damaging county vehicles while driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to a concerned resident, two vehicles left by former Governor Sospeter Ojaamong have been written off after Otuoma’s drivers crashed them while drunk.

The rogue drivers use the county vehicles to go on drinking sprees.

See photos of the damaged county vehicles.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.