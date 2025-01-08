You can now sit, relax, and enjoy because I have already stabilized the economy – RUTO announces.

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 – President William Ruto has given hope to the hopeless Kenyans, saying things are looking pretty good for the country.
This is after he announced that he has already stabilized the economy and that Kenyans can now begin to reap the benefits.
While speaking during an event in Kerio Valley, Elgeyo
Marakwet, Ruto noted that the government managed to stabilize the economy
in 2024 and that major projects will be undertaken in this New Year.
President Ruto stated that he has worked to stabilize the economy over the past two years and that it is now in good standing
"We can now confidently say that we have managed to
stabilize the economy when I told many people that we were going to do so by
making fairly difficult decisions but necessary," he said.
"Because the economy has stabilized, we shall now push
the construction of roads."
Ruto added that the inflation which was at 9.6 per cent has
reduced to 2.7 per cent and the exchange rate which was at around 160 has now
reduced to around 120.
"The interest rate that had a problem is now on a
downward trend and the foreign exchange has now increased by almost 3 billion
dollars," he said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments