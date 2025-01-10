Why former ICT CS MARGARET NDUNG'U has declined President RUTO’s job offer.

Friday, January 10, 2024 - Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u has rejected a job offer from President William Ruto.
When Nyambura Ndungu, a renowned scholar, was sacked in December 2024 from cabinet, President William Ruto nominated her as Kenya's ambassador to Ghana.
Nyambura was scheduled to appear
before the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign
Relations on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for her vetting but failed
to show up.
The former CS had sent a letter
to the Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge informing him of her decision
to decline Ruto's offer.
In her letter, Nyambura
expressed gratitude for the opportunity but cited personal and family
obligations as her reasons for turning down the appointment.
“I would like to give my
appreciation for the invitation to appear before the departmental committee on
Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations on January 10, 2025. Pursuant to
section 6(10) of the Public Appointment Parliamentary Approval Act No.3 of
2011, I wish to inform you that I would not appear before the said committee at
the time and venue specified for approval hearing," the letter read.
"This has been compelled by
my personal and family matters, which matters taking into consideration would
not allow me to take up the position as the High Commissioner to Ghana as
nominated by President William Ruto," the letter added.
