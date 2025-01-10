Why former ICT CS MARGARET NDUNG'U has declined President RUTO’s job offer.





Friday, January 10, 2024 - Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u has rejected a job offer from President William Ruto.

When Nyambura Ndungu, a renowned scholar, was sacked in December 2024 from cabinet, President William Ruto nominated her as Kenya's ambassador to Ghana.

Nyambura was scheduled to appear before the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for her vetting but failed to show up.

The former CS had sent a letter to the Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge informing him of her decision to decline Ruto's offer.

In her letter, Nyambura expressed gratitude for the opportunity but cited personal and family obligations as her reasons for turning down the appointment.

“I would like to give my appreciation for the invitation to appear before the departmental committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations on January 10, 2025. Pursuant to section 6(10) of the Public Appointment Parliamentary Approval Act No.3 of 2011, I wish to inform you that I would not appear before the said committee at the time and venue specified for approval hearing," the letter read.

"This has been compelled by my personal and family matters, which matters taking into consideration would not allow me to take up the position as the High Commissioner to Ghana as nominated by President William Ruto," the letter added.

