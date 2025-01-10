Good news as Governor SAKAJA bans hawking in the following 8 streets in Nairobi’s CBD – He has now started working!





Friday, January 10, 2025 - The Nairobi County Government has banned hawking in eight streets as part of its efforts to decongest the Central Business District (CBD), which has become overcrowded with hawkers selling various types of merchandise.

In a public notice issued on January 6, 2025, and signed by Acting County Secretary Godfrey L. Khamala, the county government said hawking will be allowed only from 4.00 pm in some designated areas and not in the streets.

"Nairobi City County Government hereby gives notice to all hawkers in the Central Business District that hawking of merchandise will only be allowed on backstreets and lanes; Monday to Saturday from 4 PM to 10 PM.

"The designated backstreets are within the zone from Tom Mboya Street to Kirinyaga Road," read the notice.

The county listed eight key areas where hawking is now prohibited. These streets include Moi Avenue, Haile Selassie Avenue, Kenneth Matiba Road, Latema Road, Ronald Ngala Street, Mfangano Street, Hakati Road and River Road.

Additionally, the notice stressed that all walkways within the CBD are strictly for pedestrians and not trading.

